Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.60. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. 6,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.47. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

