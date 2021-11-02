The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,403. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

