Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$67.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAR.UN. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

TSE CAR.UN traded down C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$59.57. 71,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,560. The company has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.77. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$42.90 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

