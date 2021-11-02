Primas Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Primas has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.03 or 0.00315890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.