FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.15. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In other FAT Brands news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.