Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.18% and a negative net margin of 325.02%. On average, analysts expect Addex Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

ADXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

