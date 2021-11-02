NIO (NIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. NIO has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,314,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. NIO has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

