IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Cut by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

Shares of IPGP opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

