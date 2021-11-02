Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,983 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 884,814 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

