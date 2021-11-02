Open Platform Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $99,300.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

