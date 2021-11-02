Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:BFIT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.70. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter valued at $337,000.

