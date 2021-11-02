Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.10. 628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,089. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $283.92 and a 1 year high of $671.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $607.50 and a 200 day moving average of $507.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total transaction of $21,010,508.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,551 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Acceptance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

