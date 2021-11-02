Short Interest in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Expands By 33.3%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Resources by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of American Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. 30,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -0.57.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

