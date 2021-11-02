Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Tronox worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

