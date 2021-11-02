4,163 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

FAST opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 106,948 shares worth $5,974,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

