ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,263 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.