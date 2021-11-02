ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 79,753 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,753 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 2.13% of SP Plus worth $15,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.