ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 249,792 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $24,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CTS by 3,554.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.74.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.