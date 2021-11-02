Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HOLX opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

