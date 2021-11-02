Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 9,647 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 486,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 177,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 885,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,732. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

