Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,759. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.