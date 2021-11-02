JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lowered by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 6.0% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 156,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,616. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

