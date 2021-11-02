Old Well Partners LLC Sells 23,836 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Old Well Partners LLC decreased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,836 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 203,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 15,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.