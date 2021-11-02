Old Well Partners LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for approximately 3.5% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in StoneCo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

