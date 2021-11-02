Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,114. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Miller Industries by 1,604.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Miller Industries in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the second quarter valued at $465,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.