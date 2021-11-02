Spok (SPOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 3,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55. Spok has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Spok alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.