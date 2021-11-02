Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.50.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.
