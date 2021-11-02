Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Fluent has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

