Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $44,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.78.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

