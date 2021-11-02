Atom Investors LP Takes $430,000 Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TPI Composites by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 332.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 39,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

TPIC opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.38 and a beta of 1.59.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

