Atom Investors LP Has $607,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kirby by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

