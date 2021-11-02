Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

