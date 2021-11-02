Atom Investors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of APPS opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.