Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,370.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,648,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 222.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 57.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.74.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $551.87. 4,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.66 and its 200 day moving average is $420.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 190.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $553.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

