Jefferies Group LLC Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 14,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $5,810,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

