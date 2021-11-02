Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MUDS opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

