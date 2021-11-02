Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Trimmed by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,292,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $170,232,000 after acquiring an additional 881,349 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.