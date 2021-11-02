Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 215.52 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

