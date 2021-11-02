Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,456,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $365.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.80 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

