Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,123 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.03 and its 200 day moving average is $189.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.22 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.