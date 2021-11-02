Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Short Interest Update

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 341.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 679,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 525,376 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Yucaipa Acquisition by 40.0% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 699,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yucaipa Acquisition alerts:

NYSE YAC remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,551. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yucaipa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.