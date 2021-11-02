ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,494. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 314.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,840,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

