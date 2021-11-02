Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $157.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Fidelity National Information Services traded as low as $104.29 and last traded at $105.49, with a volume of 202781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after buying an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 762.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.