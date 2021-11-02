TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 17,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 243,553 shares.The stock last traded at $106.29 and had previously closed at $106.93.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.