$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Several research firms have commented on KRP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE KRP remained flat at $$14.95 on Friday. 1,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

