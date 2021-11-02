PAID Network (PAID) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $40.18 million and approximately $734,047.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00081433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.42 or 0.99340945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.17 or 0.07008741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00022807 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

