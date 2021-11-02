ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 9,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 304,494 shares.The stock last traded at $28.97 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get ENI alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -295.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ENI by 98.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after purchasing an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ENI by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.