ADT (ADT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADT (NYSE:ADT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. 28,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,307. ADT has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

