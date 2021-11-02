Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 129,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,183. The stock has a market cap of $341.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

