Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.90. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.45.

Get Insperity alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.