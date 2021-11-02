Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 638,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,093,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
