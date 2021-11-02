Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 388.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 638,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,093,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bionano Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Bionano Genomics worth $12,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

